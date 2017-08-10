Just for Laughs

Past Presidents Are Tweeting

@James Madison – Hello @Dolly.

@Ronald Reagan – “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” LOL

@MartinVanBuren – Sorry to hear you just got Polked.

@GeorgeWashington – IMHO lot more to this job than I thought.

@JamesBuchanan – @WilliamRufusDevaneKing – TGIF.

@WinfieldScott – Sorry to hear you got Pierced.

@HarrySTruman – The doe and the buck both stop here!

@GWBush – Go ahead, blame me for everything.

@AbeLincoln – Slavery sucks!

@AHammy1 – Just you wait!

Retired essayist and poet, Irene DeBlasio, moved from Studio City to Laguna Woods.