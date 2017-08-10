Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Just for Laughs

Posted On 10 Aug 2017
By :
Past Presidents Are Tweeting

By Irene DeBasio

@James Madison – Hello @Dolly.

 

@Ronald Reagan – “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”  LOL

 

@MartinVanBuren – Sorry to hear you just got Polked.

 

@GeorgeWashington – IMHO lot more to this job than I thought.

 

@JamesBuchanan – @WilliamRufusDevaneKing – TGIF.

 

@WinfieldScott – Sorry to hear you got Pierced.

 

@HarrySTruman – The doe and the buck both stop here!

 

@GWBush – Go ahead, blame me for everything.

 

@AbeLincoln – Slavery sucks!

 

@AHammy1 – Just you wait!

 

Retired essayist and poet, Irene DeBlasio, moved from Studio City to Laguna Woods.

About the Author

