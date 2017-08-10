Previous Story
Just for Laughs
Posted On 10 Aug 2017
Past Presidents Are Tweeting
@James Madison – Hello @Dolly.
@Ronald Reagan – “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” LOL
@MartinVanBuren – Sorry to hear you just got Polked.
@GeorgeWashington – IMHO lot more to this job than I thought.
@JamesBuchanan – @WilliamRufusDevaneKing – TGIF.
@WinfieldScott – Sorry to hear you got Pierced.
@HarrySTruman – The doe and the buck both stop here!
@GWBush – Go ahead, blame me for everything.
@AbeLincoln – Slavery sucks!
@AHammy1 – Just you wait!
Retired essayist and poet, Irene DeBlasio, moved from Studio City to Laguna Woods.