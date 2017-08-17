Just for Laughs

Senior Personals

LIME GREEN Men’s Leisure suit – brand new, medium, never worn – exquisite polyester with pocket protector – still in gift box. I was saving it for a special occasion but cannot wear it due to substantial weight gain. Asking $200 obo. #Fatso

1975 CADILLAC ELDO CONVERTIBLE – Owned by heavy smoker, raspberry body, white top (well, not exactly white anymore but originally). Needs work on brakes, battery, A/C. Almost runs. Best offer over $1,000 (maybe less) #ICan’tGetStartedWithYou.

VACUUM CLEANER – Needs a little TLC – Very noisy. Doesn’t really suck that well anymore. Cheap! $25 #OyVey

GIMMEABREAK – Dance contest. Senior breakdancer looking for female partner who falls down a lot. You fall down, roll on your back, I give you a spin – we win! #Breakingbad

FAB FAKES – Do you look like a celebrity or star? Tom Cruise or Brad Pitt? If you are

willing to try, have we got a gig for you! Just stand there and look good. #StuporStar

FREE LAWN SEX PARTY – just kidding! It’s a massive garage sale – well, actually not that big. Okay, I’ve got some picture frames, candles, and junk I want to get rid of. #LawnSex

LOST & FOUND – LOST: My heart on Laguna Beach shuttle last Sunday. You were 40ish, plump with long blonde hair, blue dress and sandals. I was the bald guy with low man bun sitting behind you, baggy shorts/T shirt. Meet me Sunday Gelato Place- 2PM #LoveSick

Retired essayist and poet Irene DeBlasio relocated to Laguna Woods from Studio City.