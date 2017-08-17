Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Just for Laughs

Posted On 17 Aug 2017
Senior Personals

 

By Irene DeBasio

LIME GREEN Men’s Leisure suit – brand new, medium, never worn – exquisite polyester with pocket protector – still in gift box.  I was saving it for a special occasion but cannot wear it due to substantial weight gain.  Asking $200 obo.  #Fatso

 

1975 CADILLAC ELDO CONVERTIBLE – Owned by heavy smoker, raspberry body, white top (well, not exactly white anymore but originally).  Needs work on brakes, battery, A/C. Almost runs.  Best offer over $1,000 (maybe less)  #ICan’tGetStartedWithYou.

 

VACUUM CLEANER – Needs a little TLC – Very noisy.  Doesn’t really suck that well anymore. Cheap! $25 #OyVey

 

GIMMEABREAK – Dance contest. Senior breakdancer looking for female partner who falls down a lot.  You fall down, roll on your back, I give you a spin – we win!  #Breakingbad

 

FAB FAKES – Do you look like a celebrity or star?  Tom Cruise or Brad Pitt?  If you are

willing to try, have we got a gig for you!  Just stand there and look good.  #StuporStar

 

FREE LAWN SEX PARTY – just kidding!  It’s a massive garage sale – well, actually not that big. Okay, I’ve got some picture frames, candles, and junk I want to get rid of.  #LawnSex

 

LOST & FOUND – LOST: My heart on Laguna Beach shuttle last Sunday.  You were 40ish, plump with long blonde hair, blue dress and sandals.  I was the bald guy with low man bun sitting behind you, baggy shorts/T shirt.  Meet me Sunday Gelato Place- 2PM  #LoveSick

 

Retired essayist and poet Irene DeBlasio relocated to Laguna Woods from Studio City.

 

 

 

  1. Dennis Paine August 18, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Does the Caddy have whitewalls? 😀

  2. Irene DeBlasio August 18, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Whitewalls?

    Yes, but they’re not exactly white anymore.

    Originally — they were whitewalls.

    Radio works great!

