Just for Laughs

Read The Personals

OLD GEEZER –Looking for female to share quiet times, walks on the beach, sunsets,

solitude and serenity. If you would like to sit on a bench and take out our hearing aids

to enjoy the quiet times together. (No white shoes after Labor Day.) #QuietMan

CONTEST – You can be my boss if you win! Amazing photoshop available 4 your needs. I am a Pro and decided to let you compete for my services. Please send your bids: includesalary, benefits, vacation days, perks. (Corner office a plus) Contest ends 2 weeks. #L.DaVinci

EXERCISE BIKE – It’s yours for 50 bucks. Great value, like brand new.

I live in a small apartment; this thing just takes up too much room.

Everyone was betting I’d never use it. I DON’T #SpinningMyWheels

FRIENDSHIP – Refined widow would like to share pleasant times – lunch or dinner,

movies, concerts, etc., with a refined gentleman. You are well groomed, nicely dressed.

Hair and teeth are a big plus. No beards. No tattoos. No flashy types. #FINELADY

IRRITABLE BOWL SYNDROME — Cantankerous guy with eye patch and large

yet partial PYREX collection seeks lady with the pieces to make my collection complete.

If you have a glass lid or two and want to hook up, I’ll be your #PyrexOfTheCaribbean

ACTRESS/MODEL – Pretty, voluptuous girl – 21-35 needed for long weekend (Thurs thru Sun) You play my girlfriend. 88-year-old, retired gent – relatives coming to visit – let’s put on a fun show for them. $$$$pay. Please bring trashy wardrobe, stiletto heels/jewelry. #SugarPop

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, recently moved to Laguna Woods from Studio City.