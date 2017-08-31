Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Just for Laughs

Posted On 31 Aug 2017
By Irene DeBasio

OLD GEEZER –Looking for female to share quiet times, walks on the beach, sunsets,

solitude and serenity.  If you would like to sit on a bench and take out our hearing aids

to enjoy the quiet times together. (No white shoes after Labor Day.)  #QuietMan

CONTEST – You can be my boss if you win!  Amazing photoshop available 4 your needs. I am a Pro and decided to let you compete for my services.  Please send your bids: includesalary, benefits, vacation days, perks. (Corner office a plus)  Contest ends 2 weeks. #L.DaVinci

EXERCISE BIKE – It’s yours for 50 bucks.  Great value, like brand new.

I live in a small apartment; this thing just takes up too much room.

Everyone was betting I’d never use it. I DON’T  #SpinningMyWheels

FRIENDSHIP – Refined widow would like to share pleasant times – lunch or dinner,

movies, concerts, etc., with a refined gentleman. You are well groomed, nicely dressed.

Hair and teeth are a big plus. No beards. No tattoos. No flashy types.  #FINELADY

 

IRRITABLE BOWL SYNDROME — Cantankerous guy with eye patch and large

yet partial PYREX collection seeks lady with the pieces to make my collection complete.

If you have a glass lid or two and want to hook up, I’ll be your #PyrexOfTheCaribbean

 

ACTRESS/MODEL – Pretty, voluptuous girl – 21-35 needed for long weekend (Thurs thru Sun) You play my girlfriend. 88-year-old, retired gent – relatives coming to visit – let’s put on a fun show for them. $$$$pay.  Please bring trashy wardrobe, stiletto heels/jewelry.  #SugarPop

 

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, recently moved to Laguna Woods from Studio City.

 

 

