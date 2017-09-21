Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Just for Laughs

Posted On 21 Sep 2017
By :
Comments: 2

Read the Personals

By Irene DeBasio

GOLDEN GIRL – My name is Lexie.  I am friendly, loving, obedient, faithful.  Long walks, riding in your car, playing catch. I will wait for you at the front door every night and eat out of your hand.  I am a 2-year-old golden retriever, free to a very good home.  #WoofSweet

WELL-EDUCATED – Single female professor looking for friendship with older male professor. Travel, dancing, gourmet dining with wine is very important to me. Ethnicity does not matter. Must be tolerant, understanding; I hear voices, but not that often.   #Lilith

BIG BERTHA – Callaway.  Not able to play golf anymore – SO beautiful and you’ll never find another gorgeous driver like this one.  Paid big money for her back in the old days. She’s been on all the best courses (Pinehurst/PebbleBeach). You can become part of HER history.  $200 firm.  #SpeedyG.

DONKEY – For Sale.  $400 obo.  Ceephus is his name.  He is a hard worker and will pull his weight-plus. Now tell me the truth, if you live on rugged terrain, how would it be to ride your own a$$ around your property.  He’s fairly quiet (most of the time).  #Don-key-o-tay.

TIME TRAVEL – Hi, my name is Gary.  I am 64 years old, tall, handsome, good dancer, retired. Need pretty girl dancer to accompany me to go back in time.  Please wear saddle shoes, poodle skirt; bring your own snacks. Videotaping event. Will pay $200 when we return. #SpacedOut

 

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, recently moved to Laguna Woods from Studio City.

 

About the Author
  1. Geedee September 24, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Miss De Blasio once again you brought sunshine to my morning. I looked for you last week (so much so that I went to my neighborhood Gelsons to pick up a hard copy) but could not find the column!

    My favorites were the “I hear voices” (I laughed out loud) one and @Don-key-o-tay.

    Now don’t you let me down next week. I’ll be waiting.

    Keep up the great work, young lady.

  2. Irene DeBlasio September 24, 2017 at 9:18 am

    You can’t imagine how happy it makes me feel to read a comment like yours.

    I can’t always hit a home run, but I try to give people a chuckle.

    (As for my age — I’m probably the third oldest person in the entire world.)

