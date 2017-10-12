Quantcast
JUST FOR LAUGHS

Posted On 12 Oct 2017
By Irene DeBasio

PRINCESS needed – Be my beautiful date/dancer for the Harvest Moon Ball.  You are petite, pretty and dance well. Must be under 80, dressy, able to hold your booze. Hair, teeth a must. #PrinceCharm

 

EX-HUSBAND yard sale – Everything MUST go. Collection of comic books, ugly sculptures, eight-track tapes, cargo pants, t-shirts, hoodies, chess game with boards, weird books, prints. #ForgottenButNotYetGone

 

HYPERACTIVE CAT – High-energy calico free to a good home.  Cannot take his high-jinks anymore; loves to grab toilet paper and run it everywhere.  I am exhausted. Please take him. #DennisThe MenaceCat

 

WEDDING GOWN – Expensive designer, size 6, bought at Neiman Marcus, Beverly Hills.  Worn only once by mistake. Gorgeous (long veil). $500 or best offer. Clean and boxed like new. #MyBigFatDivorce

 

JEANNIE with the light brown hair. You are a nurse, working Oceanside, rehab – I was wounded veteran you nursed back to health. Looking to repay you for the tender, loving care.  #GratefulGus

