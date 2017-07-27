Just for Laughs

Special to the Independent

PERSONALS:

MINT CONDITION – 1936 male, high mileage, some hair, some teeth, seeks companionship.

Not in running condition but walks without a walker or cane. Dinners at Olive Garden? #MC-36

PETITE LADY: Low 80s – Ex-dancer looking for male partner. If you can shake a leg, waltz, fox trot and are a sharp dresser, we can cut a rug together. Must be in good shape. #Foxy1

CLASSIC CAMARO GUY is looking for cute arm candy to go cruising to the beach. Have guitar and eight-track tapes we can listen to and sing along with. Friendship? #CamGuy

ACTIVE GRANDMA – widow who still has ALL my original teeth. I love steak and corn on the cob – milkshakes too. Also, going to the theater and movies with a nice guy. #Gram4fun

RECENT WIDOWER – again. Just looking for a good woman to make new memories with. You can be any ethnic type or religion. Have white shoes, belt to match – sharp dresser. #Sharp

MEMORY FADING: I can usually recall weekends pretty well. Looking for older gent who can still drive at night. I enjoy playing cards, watching old movies and lotto. Hair and teeth preferred but not necessary. No tattoos please. #NoTatts

Retired essayist and poet Irene DeBlasio relocated to Laguna Woods from Studio City.