Just for Laughs

Posted On 27 Jul 2017
Comment: 0

Irene Deblasio

MINT CONDITION – 1936 male, high mileage, some hair, some teeth, seeks companionship.

Not in running condition but walks without a walker or cane. Dinners at Olive Garden? #MC-36

 

PETITE LADY:  Low 80s – Ex-dancer looking for male partner. If you can shake a leg, waltz, fox trot and are a sharp dresser, we can cut a rug together.  Must be in good shape.  #Foxy1

 

CLASSIC CAMARO GUY is looking for cute arm candy to go cruising to the beach.  Have guitar and eight-track tapes we can listen to and sing along with.  Friendship?  #CamGuy

 

ACTIVE GRANDMA – widow who still has ALL my original teeth.  I love steak and corn on the cob – milkshakes too.  Also, going to the theater and movies with a nice guy.  #Gram4fun

 

RECENT WIDOWER – again.  Just looking for a good woman to make new memories with. You can be any ethnic type or religion.  Have white shoes, belt to match – sharp dresser. #Sharp

 

MEMORY FADING:  I can usually recall weekends pretty well.  Looking for older gent who can still drive at night.  I enjoy playing cards, watching old movies and lotto.  Hair and teeth preferred but not necessary.  No tattoos please.  #NoTatts

 

Retired essayist and poet Irene DeBlasio relocated to Laguna Woods from Studio City. 

 

