Kathleen Reilly Miller, 97, died peacefully at home on Dec. 14, 2016, with family at her bedside. She is survived by her daughters Kathleen Hudson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Liza Glenn of Antigua, Guatemala; grandchildren Alix Jarrard of Laguna Beach, Rodman Primack of Miami Beach, Fla.; JP Hudson of Farmington, N.M.; and Kathleen Elizabeth Poshusta of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; great grandchildren Riley Jarrard, Ella Jarrard, Jaden Hudson, Lilly Hudson, Hudson Poshusta, and Brooks Poshusta.

A third generation Californian, Kathie was born on Oct. 19, 1919, in Huntington Park, but shortly after moved with her family to Whittier where she was raised and would later return to raise her own children. In 1941, she left USC to marry her college sweetheart Benjamin F. Miller, also of Whittier, with whom she remained happily married until his death in 1996.

Throughout her life, much like her mother Vera, Miller was deeply committed to numerous local charitable causes. In 1963, she helped establish Searchlighters to raise funds to support research and education at Orthopedic Hospital, subsequently the Orthopedic Institute for Children, in Los Angeles. Later, she was active in Designing Women, supporting Color it Orange and the Laguna College of Art & Design. She also helped found Good Friends and was passionate in her commitment to aid and care for children and their mothers at the shelter and treatment facility, Human Options. She was an active member of PEO for over 50 years as well the Assistance League.

Family and friends were the foundation of her life. Kathie and Ben maintained lifelong friendships that often connected their mutual love of travel, music, dancing, cards, conversation and sport. They spent much time at Orange County beaches before permanently settling in their beloved Laguna Beach in 1968.

Miller, a born adventurer, continued to travel internationally until the last years of her life. With her naturally stylish manner and lively spirit, Noni, as her grandchildren and numerous younger friends knew her, touched many lives and her loss is deeply felt.

A private memorial will be held in the late spring.

Donations in her memory can be made to The Good Friends Fund of Human Options.