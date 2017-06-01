1945 – 2017

Kathy Shoemaker, 71, passed away peacefully at home May 18, 2017, in Laguna Beach, following her long struggle with Parkinson’s disease.

Kathy Betton was born in Kansas City, Kan., Oct. 2,1945. She attended Shawnee Mission High School and Kansas State University. She worked as a flight attendant for Continental Airlines for 17 years. She became interested in interior design and attended classes at UC Irvine School of Interior Design. She then created, with a friend, her own interior design firm in Laguna Beach.

Betton married Rick Shoemaker on April 18,1969. They were married 48 years.

Shoemaker was an active member of Laguna Presbyterian Church in Laguna Beach and served as a deacon, elder of Christian education, and director of children’s ministry. She also taught Sunday school for many years.

Kathy Shoemaker is survived by her husband Rick; daughter Sarah Shoemaker; and her sisters, Diana Ellis, Connie Betton, Leslie Young and Laurel Hinder. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Josephine Betton of Kansas City, Kan., and her sister Pat Betton of Phoenix, Ariz.

A memorial service will be held at the Laguna Presbyterian Church, 415 Forest Avenue, Laguna Beach CA, 92651, on Saturday, June 24, 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to Laguna Presbyterian Church. (www.lagunapreschurch.org)

Family wishes to extend their gratitude to Kathy’s wonderful caregivers over the years, and the church for their love and warmth shown to us.