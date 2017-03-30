Katie Cracks the Cinderella Code

Editor,

We got the third clue on our way home from choir today! (I see remedies for the flu. And, cards and flowers too.)

Mom said I could stop at the Laguna Drug to take a peek. We just knew the slipper had to be there! When we got to the store, it was closed. We saw a light on, but the back door was locked. We were just trying to figure out how to go around to the front door for a peek when a very nice lady came to the door. We explained that we were looking for Cinderella’s glass slipper and we just knew it was inside. She gave us a little look with her eyes that told us we were right. But, she said, “The store is closed. Can you come back tomorrow?” Mom said I would be in school, and that we would probably not be able to make it.

So, the very nice lady let us in! She said we were lucky because the store was having its carpets cleaned. We ran to the place where we thought the slipper would be and it wasn’t there. The lady gave us a little hint that we should look over our shoulder, and we ran to the other side of the store. In a glass case, just at my height was the beautiful glass slipper. I am so excited! I can’t believe I found it!

Well, I didn’t want to take the slipper because it was so much fun to find. We know another child will be so excited to find it, too. Maybe instead (Ms. Karol) can give one free ticket to the first four kids to find the slipper. That way, three more kids can join in on the fun J.

I have been dreaming about finding the slipper. Maybe I can give it to Ellie some day.

Katie Baker, Laguna Beach