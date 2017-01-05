Laguna Beach Live! Welcomes in the New Year

Laguna Beach Live! welcomes back Third Wheel Trio to the Laguna Art Museum in a Thursday, Jan. 12, concert.

Following the bassoon, clarinet and flute is the Jazz Wednesdays Winter series, which begins with Grammy winning pianist Bill Cunliffe’s “Imaginacion” on Jan. 18.

New this year is Music Insights, coming on Wednesday, Jan. 17, as well as “What Makes Bach Great” and “Stolen Moments,” which will be a history of jazz with New York City based Metta Quintet coming on Jan. 30. More information is online www.lagunabeachlive.org.

Friday Flicks Open at Seven Degrees

Filmgoers are invited to a screening of the documentary “Banksy Does New York,” Friday, Jan. 6, part of the city-sponsored film series that this year will be held at the multimedia art center Seven-Degrees, 891 Laguna Canyon Road.

Food for purchase and cash bar will open at 6 p.m. with the free screening at 7 p.m.

Also new this year will be a 30-minute post screening panel discussion. The 79-minute film focuses on the street artist’s stay in New York in October 2013 when he clandestinely created new work in publicly accessible sites.

“Our goal in presenting these films is the criteria that all chosen films be made by artists about artists for artists, which makes our series quite unique,” said Arts Commission member Suzi Chauvel.

Local art patrons Steve Chadima and Mark Porterfield underwrite the screenings.

New Play Especially Appeals to Animal Lovers

“Chapatti,” written by Christian O’Reilly and directed by David Ellenstein, will begin previews on Wednesday, Jan. 11 and will open on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 5:30 p.m.

The show will run through Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Annabella Price and Mark Bramhall star in this humorous tale about two animal lovers in Dublin, and their unexpected spark as they re-discover the importance of human companionship, Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham says in a statement.

Tickets range from $40 – $65 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787).