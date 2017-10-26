Previous Story
Laguna Beach Nonprofits Receive Funding from Bank of America
Art-A Fair Foundation, the Festival of Arts and the Sawdust Festival are three of the 18 nonprofits to receive a grant from Bank of America. The bank announced the $425,000 in economic mobility grants in a statement released last week.
The grants benefit non-profits dedicated to increasing affordable housing options and uplifting communities through urban gardens and arts and cultural programming.