Laguna Beach Nonprofits Receive Funding from Bank of America

Posted On 26 Oct 2017
Art-A Fair Foundation, the Festival of Arts and the Sawdust Festival are three of the 18 nonprofits to receive a grant from Bank of America. The bank announced the $425,000 in economic mobility grants in a statement released last week.

The grants benefit non-profits dedicated to increasing affordable housing options and uplifting communities through urban gardens and arts and cultural programming.

