Laguna Enacts City-wide Smoking Ban

By Cassandra Reinhart, Special to the Independent

Laguna Beach has become the first city in Orange County to effectively ban smoking in all public places.

The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to ban smoking in all outside areas including sidewalks, parking lots, streets, alleys, outdoor dining areas and common areas of apartment buildings. The vote expands the city’s current smoking restrictions, which previously included public beaches and parks and areas considered a fire hazard.

“This advances civilization,” said City Council member Rob Zur Schmiede. “It recognizes that smoking is a bad thing; it’s not healthy.”

Exceptions include smoking at private residences and inside private vehicles. The ban includes “vape” pens and e-cigarettes, and also effectively bans the use of marijuana in public areas. Proposition 64, which passed in November, allows adults 21 and over to use marijuana legally in private homes and private businesses and also allows residents to grow up to six plants in a secure area of their home.

“This ordinance is about community empowerment,” said Ravi Choudhuri, advocacy manager for the American Lung Association of Orange County. “This is giving our community members the right to speak up for their health.”

In January, Choudhuri presented the council with a failing “F” grade from the American Lung Association. The city was one of 31 Orange County cities receiving a failing grade from the organization. After that designation, and findings from a 2016 survey showing 75 percent of Laguna Beach residents are behind stricter smoking laws, councilmembers acted.

Resident James Malm, who testified at the hearing, said he paid a year’s rent up front to secure a rental on Cliff Drive, not knowing he moved in next to a sober living facility with round-the-clock outside smokers.

“I have a freshman in high school and a sixth grader in middle school, and they are adversely affected and impacted,” Malm told the council. “I have not opened my windows since I moved in. As a parent I feel like I am letting my child down.”

Laguna Beach banned smoking in public workplaces in 1985, and since then has progressively widened the ban to include public parks, beaches, and hazardous fire areas.

Violation of the smoking ordinance will cost $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second offense and $500 for a third, within one year. And if you are caught smoking in a hazardous fire area, you’ll be charged with a misdemeanor.

“This policy is not about police enforcement and issuing citations, and taking up the police force’s valuable time. With the proper signage throughout the city, this issue is mitigated and will not be an issue for the police department,” Choudhuri said.

Though all who spoke at the council meeting were in favor of the ban, some, like resident Hillary Cole, pointed out its potential impact on visitors.

“We do have a lot of tourists that visit especially from other countries,” Cole said. “Is there a way we can modify it a little bit to not chase away all of our European tourists?”

City staff credited the success of other anti-smoking campaigns in beach cities to signage and pubic outreach. Staff will be asking for a budget of $10,000 for public education on the initiative at the second reading.

“If you get on Ocean Avenue about 10 at night, and people are on the street, they are on the street because they like to have a cigarette and go back in the bar,” said Mayor Toni Iseman. “That’s going to be an issue and we are going to have to do some education on this.”

“I think this is responsive to the desires of our community,” said Council member Bob Whalen. “We are implementing the will of the people of Laguna on this one.”

The smoking ban ordinance will have a second reading May 23 and if adopted will go into effect 30 days later. For residents like Malm, the ban can’t come soon enough.

“I really hope you can help my kids out,” Malm said. “That’s really who can’t get away from it.”