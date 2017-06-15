Laguna Should Step Up for Conservation Leadership

Editor,

Barbara and I, along with our One World One Ocean Campaign, encourage our wonderful city council to sign onto the Climate Mayors network and adopt the Paris Climate Change Agreement. We would be the lead city in Orange County, joining 292 other U.S. cities including Santa Barbara, Malibu, and Napa Valley. As our city leaders have already voted to comply with the four conservation programs, joining comes at no cost to us—we would, however, be showing leadership to the world.

Laguna Beach stands to lose dramatically in too many ways should climate warming and sea level rise continue unabated. For example, surf spots like Brooks Street Third Reef and Thalia Street Reef will change for the worse, becoming good only at low tide, and Main Beach will flood more often, causing us to probably lose 20% more of our beach sand area by 2100.

We should join the Climate Mayors network and think about our future.

Yours in a healthy ocean,

Greg and Barbara MacGillivray, Laguna Beach