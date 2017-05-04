Laguna’s Superb Resource

It blew me away!

Laguna Beach has an unsung treasure (no pun intended) as outstanding as anything I have experienced in Laguna in 42 years.

The Laguna Beach Chamber Singers performed at 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Laguna Beach. Comprised of only 12 highly accomplished singers, plus an accompanist and conductor, they filled the hall with more sound than you would believe could come from such a small number. Their inspiring new conductor chose a program half classical from various historical periods, and half contemporary, from Gershwin to Woodie Guthrie. The group performs two concerts a year, spring and Christmas. Admission is free. Hopefully their reputation and audience will continue to grow and enrich our community for those of us lucky enough to hear their performances. If you are at all doubtful, ask anyone who attended (like the 1940’s commercial for Packard automobiles, “Ask the man who owns one.”)

Joel Kotin, Laguna Beach