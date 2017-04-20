Last Chance to See Group show at Virga Gallery

“Expressions,” a 33-artist show at Virga Gallery, 305 N. Coast Highway, will conclude Sunday, April 23.

Nearly all of the artists, working in varying styles using different subjects, are from Laguna Beach. More information at: Virgaart.com. or 949-338-0554.

Big Winners in Art That is Small Exhibit

Mayor Toni Iseman announced the winners of the Art That’s Small at City Hall exhibition.

First place went to Elizabeth McGhee. Kelly Haritgan Goldstein won second place and Sabra Lande took third place. The City Hall Choice was Ben Desoto, and honorable mentions were awarded to Adler Deardorff, Wendy Wirth, Bill Denham and Nina Ulett.

The exhibition ends Friday, April 21.