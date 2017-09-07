Quantcast
Latin American Artist Shows at Soka

Posted On 07 Sep 2017
Argentine artists Chillemi and Salvado.

“Sleeping in the Forest: Dreamscapes of Nature and Society,” works of Latin American landscapes by Argentina artists Pablo Salvadó and Sebastián Chillemi, opens with a reception from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Founders Hall Art Gallery of Soka University in Aliso Viejo.

Chillemi placed third in the 98th Palais de Glace National Salon drawing selection in Buenos Aires. Salvado attended the National Institute of Fine Arts in Buenos Aires, where he explored sculpture and ceramics.

The show runs through Jan. 7.

 

 

 

 

 

Plein Air Painters Receive Grant, Present Youth Programs   

Aspiring artists receive guidance out of doors.

The Laguna Plein Air Painters Association received $2,000 in funding from the Festival of Arts Foundation to support its youth education programs.

The programs run concurrently with the 19th annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational, Oct. 7-15 .

Members mentor young artists in creating their own plein air painting at Heisler Park on Monday Oct. 9.

College art students participate in another outreach program at the park Wednesday, Oct. 11.

The finished works will be on display at the Forest & Ocean Gallery, Oct. 12-16. Scholarship awards will be presented to the award-winning students during the event gala, Oct. 14, says an announcement from Rosemary Swimm, LPAPA’s executive director.

More info about the invitational, visit lagunapleinair.org.

 

 

Meet the Artists at Sandstone

Mixed media paintings on paper and canvas by Lynn Welker and abstract watercolor paintings on yupo paper by Susan Gale will be presented at Sandstone Gallery, 384 N. Coast Highway, this month.

Exhibiting artists are Scottie Flamm, Susan Gale, Ann Kim, Sunny Kim, Dominique McKenzie, Anne Moore, Hyatt Moore, Marie-Pierre Philippe, Jong Ro, and Lynn Welker.

 

 

