Dec. 22, 1944 – July 15, 2017

Laury Detrick, a longtime resident of Laguna Beach, passed away after a year long battle with lung cancer.

She leaves a son Gregory and grandchildren who live in Belgium, and many dear and loving friends in California and Hawaii.

A service will be held in Belgium.

May Laury rest in peace and her love for America never be forgotten. God Bless Laury with all our love.