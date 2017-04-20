LCAD to Hold Annual Fundraiser

Laguna College of Art and Design trustees and local gallerists Sue Greenwood and Carla Arzente and honorary chairs Kate and Jared Mathis host the annual college scholarship fundraiser from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28 at the new LCAD administration building, 2265 Laguna Canyon Rd.

The program will include open studios and student demonstrations at Suzanne Chonette Senior Studios.

Arzente, owner of saltfineart, and Greenwood, owner/director of Sue Greenwood Fine Art, have donated paintings to be raffled at the event. All proceeds will benefit LCAD’s scholarship fund. “Eighty-five percent of our enrolled students rely on financial assistance to attend LCAD,” Jared Mathis said. “They are resourceful, gifted and energetic young people who deserve a wonderful college educational experience.”

Contributions begin at $150 for admission and raffle tickets. All are invited to purchase a $100 opportunity drawing ticket for a chance to win one of the donated paintings. See them at: https://www.lcad.edu/scholarshipfund/ The winner does not need to be present to win.

For more info: contact Tracy Hartman at 949 376-6000, ext. 241 or email [email protected].