League Honors Service by its Members
The Laguna Chapter of National Charity League hosted its 28th annual debutante ball at Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel in December.
Eighteen young women were honored for their philanthropic and league service, which began when the girls were in the seventh grade. The local girls include Hollis Parker, Katie McCombs and Tessa Saxe.
The girls and their mothers volunteered over 11,000 hours with a dozen non-profits that include CSP Youth Shelter, Mission Hospital and the Plein Air Painters Association, all in Laguna Beach.
Chapter President Kellie Redden said each debutante witnessed their influence in someone’s life and in the world around them.
The women perfect the St. James Bow, an English tradition where women presented in the court of St. James bowed to the queen. The bow is done by league debutantes nationwide, except in Texas, where they perform a different curtsy.
Food Trays Needed for Club Awards Night
The Boys & Girls Club plans its annual awards ceremony recognizing outstanding members next month and would appreciate donations of sandwiches, veggies or cookie trays to the cause.
Over 100 families attend and the ceremony features a light dinner, photo slideshow and awards presentation, including the youth of the year.
Those interested in donating should contact Jason Gupta at 949 494-2535 ext. 7931.
Get Up to Speed on Village Entry
The issues needed to resolve the village entrance will explored Monday, Feb 27, at a Village Laguna meeting, 7 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 429 Cypress Dr. The program is free and the public is invited.
Wade Brown, the city’s village entrance project director, will summarize the current plan, “Concept 3.” Ann Christoph and Ruben Flores will present a variation, which includes more landscaping and reuse of the historic digester building.
Wanted: Veterans to Show Their (Parade) Patriotism
The Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade is looking for U.S. military service veterans to participate in the parade.
Event organizers are seeking veterans willing to join the six-block long March 4 procession that sets out from Laguna Beach High School at 11 a.m. Veterans are encouraged to wear all or part of their uniforms and check-in at the corner of Short and Park Streets to learn the vets line-up entry number.
A convertible will accompany the group, and vets needing to ride rather than march may do so in the convertible, says vets organizer Patrick Freeman. An annual get together at the Marine Room Tavern, 214 Ocean Ave., follows.
Questions: call Freeman at 949 497-7473
Workshop Focuses on Retirement Planning
Reverse mortgage loans and healthcare are the subjects of a free workshop offered by mortgage and stock experts at 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in the Laguna Board of Realtors office, 939 Glenneyre St.
Richard T. Cirelli, of the Laguna Beach-based RTC Mortgage Corp., will discuss reverse mortgage loans and how to utilize it as a financial planning tool to solve the common house-rich, cash-poor challenge of staying in your home after retirement.
James Hitchcock of Raymond James Pacific Wealth Solutions Group will speak on how to finance the rising expenses of healthcare and current deductions.
More info: contact Cirelli at 949 494-4701.
Workshop Explores Health and Herbal Medicine
Anneliese Schools’s and Seeds Arts & Education are bringing the state’s top herbal medicine experts to offer solutions to health concerns from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and 5.
The community is invited to learn how to solve health problems naturally at the symposium planned for Anneliese School, 20062 Laguna Canyon Road.
The symposium will feature workshops, plant walks and a marketplace. Registration, $70 for one day or $115 for both days, includes lunch and festivities Saturday evening.
More info is available at Seeds’ website or by calling 541-200-9972.