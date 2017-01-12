Learn Landscape Painting with a Pro

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association signature member Michael Obermeyer will teach, along with other LOCA artists, a one-day landscape painting workshop 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

The workshop includes both outdoor location painting and indoor studio work. Attendees will learn all steps involved including composition, sketching, blocking, color mixing and detailing.

Advance registration is required. The cost is $135 for adults and a supplies list will be furnished. Call (949) 376-3655 or register at LPAPA.org.

New Exhibit Comes to Sandstone Gallery

“Figures in the Abstract,” oil and acrylic paintings on canvas by Hyatt Moore, will be featured in the Sandstone Gallery of Laguna Beach through January.

“Art Under Pressure,” original monotypes by Anne Moore, are featured in Sandstone’s Skylight Gallery, located at 384-A N Coast Highway.

Lecture May Reveal Mission Art Mysteries

Mission San Juan Capistrano’s collection will undergo scrutiny when appraiser Sheryl Gillett answers questions about the works during an Art Guild Lecture titled “A Step Back in Time, Treasures from the Mission San Juan Capistrano Collection” on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 1-2 p.m. in the Mission’s Soldiers Barracks.

Gillett will conduct the lecture with an eye towards revealing the history of the art works.

RSVP for this free event to Pat March at (949) 234-1322.