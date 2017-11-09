Leave the Turkey to Gelson’s

Gelson’s will host free holiday meal tastings from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at all of its stores, including Laguna Beach, offering samples of dishes available for holiday dinners.

The service deli samples include roasted turkey and gravy, ham and glaze, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, yam soufflé, and more.

The market will offer complete pre-cooked holiday dinners and à la carte meats and sides pairable with recently introduced Gelson’s Wines.

Local Eateries Introduce Winter Fare

Mozambique and Skyloft Restaurants will introduce new winter menu items with inexpensive prix fixe menus for both lunch and dinner on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10 and 11.

For menus and reservations at Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Highway, call 949 715-7777.

For menus and reservations at Skyloft, 422 S. Coast Highway, call 949 715-1550.