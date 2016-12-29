Legion Members Send Comfort and Joy Overseas

The Laguna Beach American Legion Auxiliary Unit 222 sewed 154 Christmas stockings to send to Words of Comfort, Hope and Promise, a San Clement non-profit that shipped 2,000 stockings to Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, said auxiliary members Diane Connell and Beth Johnsen in a statement.

With the help of the American Legion Post members and friends, who sponsor each stocking, they were able to buy the goodies to fill each one.

Auxiliary member Barbara Rostolder and her grandchildren and local Rosalind Russell of R Star Foundation wrote cards and letters to be included.