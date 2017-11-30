Leonor Jones
Loving matriarch of the passionate Mexican‐American Jones family spanning
four generations and two coasts, Leonor Jones died peacefully in her Maine home on
Tuesday, Nov. 7. Jones was 90.
Wife of fine artist Gordon Jones who predeceased her
in 2006, Jones spent the first half of her married life in Mexico City with her six
children, Margarite Leonor, Paul Daniel, Peter Guy, Rebecca Anne, Mark Matthew,
and Deborah Maria. Jones and her family moved to Laguna Beach in
1975, where she became an active member of the Laguna Beach community.
A devout Catholic, Jones attended daily mass at St. Catherine of Siena, and
volunteered with the Laguna Beach Council of Catholic Women.
The youngest member of a prominent Mexican family, Jones was born on Jan.
21, 1927, in Mexico City to Francisco Fuentes Berain and Rebeca Malacara. Jones
attended the Sacred Heart Schools in Mexico City and Maryville College in St. Louis,
Mo. Fluent in both English and Spanish, Jones was an expert bi‐lingual grammarian
who taught ELL at El Morro School in Laguna Beach and gave private Spanish
lessons for most of her adult life. Although Jones remained proud of her Mexican
heritage and culture, she became an American citizen in 1996, scoring 100% on her
citizenship test, an accomplishment she delighted in sharing with friends and family.
For many years Jones was a permanent fixture in Bluebird Canyon, walking
her Dalmatian, Lizzie, and chatting with her Laguna neighbors and fellow dog
walkers.
Jones had many passions. She was a linguist and a dog lover who savored
an evening glass of good cabernet, and enjoyed playing Scrabble and Rummicube
with her 11 grandchildren. Jones loved classic movies and classical music. She
never missed an episode of the many “telenovelas” starring her actress daughter,
Rebecca Jones. An expert cook, Jones was the consummate hostess who loved
entertaining.
A place at Jones’s large, oval welcoming dining room table was the coveted
spot for all friends and family. Mexican meals were served, wine was poured, and
multiple conversations and heated debates were conducted. Presiding over all the
chaos and chiles rellenos was the regal Jones, taking pride and pleasure from the
multi‐generations seated around her table.
Jones was the proud matriarch of an extended family that originated in
Mexico and stretched from the coast of California to the shores of Maine. A resident
of many towns before finally settling in sunny Laguna Beach, Jones had
especially fond memories of her early married years in Westport, Conn. After
happily residing for over 40 years in California, Jones moved to Topsham, Maine,
in 2017 to be closer to her East Coast family.
Jones leaves behind five children and 11 grand‐children, Poncho, Danny and
Pablo Serrano, Cristina Jones Bonfiglio and grand‐son‐ in‐law Jason Bonfiglio,
Stephanie Jones, Alicia Brisbane, Stephanie Pearl, Erica Jones, Max Camacho, and
Camila and Joseph Ciembroniewicz; and seven great‐grandchildren, Annie and
Camila Serano, Francesca Rose Bonfiglio, Sophie and Sebastian Serano, Kingston
Brisbane and Easton Cummins.
The memorial mass and service for Jones is planned for July 2018, at St. Catherine of
of Siena Church, in Laguna Beach (details forthcoming). A mass will also be offered
Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at St. Catherine’s.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Los Angeles classical
radio station, KUSC through their web site, www.kusc.org . Donations in Jones’s
memory may also be made to her home parish, in care of Lisa at
St. Catherine of Siena, 1042 Temple Terrace, Laguna Beach, CA 92651.