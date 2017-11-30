Loving matriarch of the passionate Mexican‐American Jones family spanning

four generations and two coasts, Leonor Jones died peacefully in her Maine home on

Tuesday, Nov. 7. Jones was 90.

Wife of fine artist Gordon Jones who predeceased her

in 2006, Jones spent the first half of her married life in Mexico City with her six

children, Margarite Leonor, Paul Daniel, Peter Guy, Rebecca Anne, Mark Matthew,

and Deborah Maria. Jones and her family moved to Laguna Beach in

1975, where she became an active member of the Laguna Beach community.

A devout Catholic, Jones attended daily mass at St. Catherine of Siena, and

volunteered with the Laguna Beach Council of Catholic Women.

The youngest member of a prominent Mexican family, Jones was born on Jan.

21, 1927, in Mexico City to Francisco Fuentes Berain and Rebeca Malacara. Jones

attended the Sacred Heart Schools in Mexico City and Maryville College in St. Louis,

Mo. Fluent in both English and Spanish, Jones was an expert bi‐lingual grammarian

who taught ELL at El Morro School in Laguna Beach and gave private Spanish

lessons for most of her adult life. Although Jones remained proud of her Mexican

heritage and culture, she became an American citizen in 1996, scoring 100% on her

citizenship test, an accomplishment she delighted in sharing with friends and family.

For many years Jones was a permanent fixture in Bluebird Canyon, walking

her Dalmatian, Lizzie, and chatting with her Laguna neighbors and fellow dog

walkers.

Jones had many passions. She was a linguist and a dog lover who savored

an evening glass of good cabernet, and enjoyed playing Scrabble and Rummicube

with her 11 grandchildren. Jones loved classic movies and classical music. She

never missed an episode of the many “telenovelas” starring her actress daughter,

Rebecca Jones. An expert cook, Jones was the consummate hostess who loved

entertaining.

A place at Jones’s large, oval welcoming dining room table was the coveted

spot for all friends and family. Mexican meals were served, wine was poured, and

multiple conversations and heated debates were conducted. Presiding over all the

chaos and chiles rellenos was the regal Jones, taking pride and pleasure from the

multi‐generations seated around her table.

Jones was the proud matriarch of an extended family that originated in

Mexico and stretched from the coast of California to the shores of Maine. A resident

of many towns before finally settling in sunny Laguna Beach, Jones had

especially fond memories of her early married years in Westport, Conn. After

happily residing for over 40 years in California, Jones moved to Topsham, Maine,

in 2017 to be closer to her East Coast family.

Jones leaves behind five children and 11 grand‐children, Poncho, Danny and

Pablo Serrano, Cristina Jones Bonfiglio and grand‐son‐ in‐law Jason Bonfiglio,

Stephanie Jones, Alicia Brisbane, Stephanie Pearl, Erica Jones, Max Camacho, and

Camila and Joseph Ciembroniewicz; and seven great‐grandchildren, Annie and

Camila Serano, Francesca Rose Bonfiglio, Sophie and Sebastian Serano, Kingston

Brisbane and Easton Cummins.

The memorial mass and service for Jones is planned for July 2018, at St. Catherine of

of Siena Church, in Laguna Beach (details forthcoming). A mass will also be offered

Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at St. Catherine’s.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Los Angeles classical

radio station, KUSC through their web site, www.kusc.org . Donations in Jones’s

memory may also be made to her home parish, in care of Lisa at

St. Catherine of Siena, 1042 Temple Terrace, Laguna Beach, CA 92651.