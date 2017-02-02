Let Rohrabacher Know Your Stand

Editor,

In the week during the inauguration of the most recent U.S. president, a great number of Americans have contacted their elected representatives to let them know their views on proposed cabinet members, executive orders and other policy matters. I have been one of them.

In the case of our congressman, Dana Rohrabacher, I got the impression that contact with his constituency is not one of his priorities. At least, I could not find public events for the year 2017 that would allow the man to communicate with his constituency. (Sad, just sad, as our current president would put it.)

I understand that Rohrabacher offers one-one-one meetings. However, such meetings are a) difficult to schedule with someone who is off to D.C. most of the time and b) do not replace the dialogue with the community of his constituents (which, I believe, is a fundamental to what American democracy was supposed to be).

I hereby call on the congressman to hold a series of town hall meetings so that we, the folks from his district, can engage with him directly. I assume that I am not the only one, who has a stake in having her voice heard.

By the way, here are the phone numbers for his Huntington Beach office (714) 960-6483 and for his Washington office (202) 225-2415.

Annette Schlichter, Laguna Beach