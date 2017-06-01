Life Hands Us Ideas

Editor,

In the first article of mine that Stu Saffer published in the Indy I felt compelled to spontaneously write my thoughts about what had happened Aug. 21, 1996, and impulsively shot it off to Stu. It was in the paper the next Friday. (See the link in the letter online.)

Years later (2004) when Arnold Hano retired from his Village Character column Stu asked me to write a column of my own.

Perhaps it was because of this piece. “What do you want me to write about?” I asked, worried about being given topics and critiqued. “Anything you want,” Stu responded. And true to his word, Stu just poured what I wrote right into the pages of the newspaper—no comments, no corrections (even though some were probably needed.) I will always be grateful to Stu for giving me the encouragement and opportunity to write and share my thoughts with the community I love. Put me on the long list of Lagunans who are missing Stu Saffer.

Ann Christoph, Laguna Beach