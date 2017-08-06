Lifeguard Saves Choking Baby

By Amy Orr, Special to the Independent

Training played a crucial role in the actions of a young Laguna Beach lifeguard, credited with saving the life of a 10-month-old baby that began to choke while eating a snack on North Treasure Island Beach, near the Montage resort.

The panicked parents rushed the child to the North Lifeguard Tower for help Saturday, July 22, said marine safety Lieutenant Kai Bond. They said the baby had been eating watermelon when it began to struggle for breath.

Jerod McMillon, the lifeguard on duty, began to administer back blows, trying to dislodge the item and clear the child’s obstructed airway. McMillon simultaneously instructed the baby’s father to run and get the lifeguards from the South Tower. Guards Mike Chapman and Jake Caliger rushed over to offer their assistance.

Laguna lifeguards are taught to rotate emergency treatment in order to avoid fatigue. After a brief consultation, 18-year-old lifeguard Caliger stepped in and took over the cycle from McMillon.

“I just finished my EMT course and got my license in June,” said Caliger, “so I felt comfortable handling the situation.”

On a typical summer day, approximately 40 lifeguards man the department’s 30 towers, situated along five miles of the city’s seven-mile coastline. Though guards perform about 5,000 water rescues and 3,500 medical aids a year, their primary goal is to help beach-goers avoid danger. Weather and surf conditions vary, but Bond said a busy day may require guards to make as many as 8,000 preventative contacts, communicating safety guidelines to swimmers about rip tides, rogue waves and the power of shore breaks.

Despite his youth, Caliger is an experienced waterman, currently working his third year as a lifeguard after six summers of Junior Guard instruction. Following the guidelines for a child who is choking and conscious, Caliger used the heel of his hand to alternate between short sets of back blows and chest thrusts.

“When a call like this happens,” Caliger said, “you go on autopilot. All of your training kicks in and you’re just in the moment and ready to go.”

Caliger focused on getting the baby to breathe again. He said a crowd might have gathered, but he wasn’t paying attention to anything except the infant.

“When there’s a problem you just respond,” he said. “You’re not really thinking about anything else.”

As Caliger continued treatment, the baby’s airway opened and he was able to cry. Medics arrived to transport the child from the beach to Mission Hospital Laguna Beach for further evaluation.

“The lifeguards are our frontline guys,” said Bond. “They did what they were supposed to do and they saved this child’s life.” The parents did not respond to a query for comment sent by the lifeguards on behalf of the Indy.

The baby wasn’t the only individual impacted by this incident. Caliger said he was left with a feeling he couldn’t describe, but one he said he wants to strive for the rest of his life. He said he will start college at UC Santa Barbara in the fall, but he plans to return and work as a Laguna lifeguard every summer.

“I live in Newport and I grew up by the ocean. I started lifeguarding in Laguna because you can start at a younger age, but my original plan was to go back and work in Newport when I got older. I don’t plan to switch anymore; I love being a Laguna lifeguard. The staff here is excellent, there is a lot of discipline, and the beaches are great. This is something I’m proud to be a part of.”

During his years in the tower, Caliger has handled a few medical situations. He said the choking baby was his most life-threatening call, but it didn’t feel overly stressful because he was able to take action and improve the situation.

“This was very serious, but it turned out well,” Caliger said. “We opened the airway, the medics took the baby for transport, and the parents thanked us. It was a good feeling. I honestly feel driven to help people. I think that’s why I like being a lifeguard.”