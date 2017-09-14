Local Author Introduces Latest Novel

Local Laguna author Kaira Rouda will be at Laguna Beach Books, 1200 S. Coast Highway, at 5 p.m. Sunday Sept. 17, to talk about her new book, “Best Day Ever.”

A reception with refreshments is planned; all are invited.

The suspenseful tale of deception and betrayal was named one of Barnes & Nobel’s top books of the month.

Library Offers Word Resources of a Different Sort

Poet laureate Kate Buckley will lead a poetry-writing workshop for children aged 7-12 on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 1-2 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Library, 363 Glenneyre St.

Each child will leave the workshop with a finished poem they’ve written. Registration is required at 949 497-1733.