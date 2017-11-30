Local Chronicles an Environmental Visionary

Local resident Tom Osborne announced the publication of his latest work, “Coastal Sage,” which chronicles the career and accomplishments of Peter Douglas, the long-serving executive director of the California Coastal Commission.

As a result of the four-year endeavor, Osborne, also an Indy columnist, will be speaking about the book at UC Berkeley, Stanford and the Huntington Research Library in San Marino. The book is available through UC Press and Amazon.

For nearly three decades, Douglas fought to keep the California coast public, prevent overdevelopment, and safeguard habitat.

Store Entices Patrons With Top Reads

Publisher reps share their top picks of the season at a holiday party hosted by Laguna Beach Books at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at 1200 S. Coast Highway.

Discuss your favorite book club title and mingle with other book lovers while enjoying tasty snacks.

Library Hosts Harmonious Reading

Author Rajbir Singh discusses his book, “HIMesha,” at the Laguna Beach Library, 363 Glenneyre St., at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

The title refers to a higher power and the work includes reflections on the author’s spiritual experiences.