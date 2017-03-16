Locals Debut New Tribute Band

Laguna locals Bob Campion, Casey Simpson, Dan Shapero, Orin Neufeld, Paul Brow and Paul Kaas will make their musical debut as Skelton Crew at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, at the Marine Room Tavern, 214 Ocean Ave.

Skeleton Crew began as a Grateful Dead fan “jam session” and has evolved into a tribute band. Campion says the band’s mission is to keep the Grateful Dead’s music and legacy alive for future generations.

Members of the Skeleton Crew perform with the Blues Offenders and the Kooks, bands that support a variety of local charitable causes.