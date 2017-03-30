How About Locating a Pool at Thurston?

Editor,

The addition of a new community pool is certainly a worthwhile project for the city to undertake.

I am not sure that Lang Park is the appropriate location. The park offers one of the very few large, enclosed grass expanses in the entire city. And, the construction of a large parking structure would only over-build the site. While not ideal, has anyone in the city considered exploring a partnership with the school district on the construction of the pool on the campus at Thurston Middle School? The pool could allow the district to implement swim and water polo programs at an even earlier age and double the aquatic space available for community swimmers while still preserving the green space at Lang Park. Just a respectful suggestion.

Jon Stordahl, Laguna Beach