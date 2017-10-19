the Look of Plein Air

The public is invited to explore “Interpreting Views: Images in Nature” at an 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. artists reception Saturday, Oct. 21, in the CAP Gallery, 260 Ocean Ave.

The exhibit which, features works Laguna Beach artists Cheyne Walls, Mike Tauber and Troy Poeschl, runs through Jan. 30.

Winning Artists to be Announced

Winners in the city’s 11th annual Juried Fine Art exhibition will be announced at a 5:30 p.m. reception Thursday, Nov. 2, at Laguna Beach City Hall, 505 Forest Ave. The Juror Mackenzie Stevens, curatorial assistant at the Los Angeles Hammer Museum, reviewed submissions from artists throughout Orange County and selected 34 for exhibit.