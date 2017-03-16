Lover Letter to Laguna

Editor,

This to express how in love I am with the city of Laguna Beach. I have visited both this wonderful and peaceful city and the surrounding area several times, and come back anytime. I appreciate your city and the people as well. Everyone is so friendly and easy-going that I always feel at home when I am in Laguna Beach.

You may be wondering why I am stating what many other people have already said about your city. Well, the reason is that Laguna Beach changed my way of enjoying vacation. Every time I am in Laguna Beach is like the first: full of emotions, excitement, peace, sands and beaches. Simply great!

Thank you.

Severino Ricci, Milan, Italy