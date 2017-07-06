Luxuriating in California Scenes

The Community Art Project gallery exhibits works by the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association in a juried exhibit on California landscapes through Sept. 30.

The gallery at 260 Ocean Ave., 2nd Floor, is open daily.

New Exhibits Come to Sandstone Gallery

Two new exhibitions feature memorable artists at Sandstone Gallery, 384-A N Coast Highway.

“Observations”, mixed media paintings on paper and canvas by Dominique McKenzie, will be featured with “Stream of Consciousness,” abstract expressionist oil paintings on canvas by Jong Ro.

Other exhibiting artists are Scottie Flamm, Susan Gale, Ann Kim, Sunny Kim, Anne Moore, Hyatt Moore, Marie-Pierre Philippe, and Lynn Welker. The exhibitions will be up until July 31.