Margaret Prickitt

May 4, 1916 – April 3, 2017

Margaret Flora Shomate Prickitt, the beloved mother of John, Joe and Nancy Prickitt, passed away peacefully at The Fountains at Sea Bluffs in Dana Point on April 3, 2017.

Margaret, who was born in Bakersfield on May 4, 1916, and lived in Laguna Beach for nearly 60 years, would have been 101 years old on May 4, 2017.

She is survived by her three children, her sister Jackie Shomate Zitnik, nieces Judy Clark and Jan Seehusen, great granddaughters Terra Sage and Sequoia Lindberg, and Pamela Horton, friend by chance, “daughter” by choice.

Margaret joined the U.S. Naval Reserve (Women’s Reserve), Women Accepted for

Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES) in the 1940s to help ensure the United States and

allied victory for World War II.

Margaret moved to Laguna Beach in 1950 to be with her sister Jackie Shomate Zitnik. She later married Howard Phillip Prickitt. The family lived on Ruby Street above Woods Cove, where she, her husband and John, Joe, and Nancy Prickitt became Woods Cove regulars. The family then moved to South Laguna, above Treasure Island Cove, where she lived until 2007 before moving to The Fountains at Sea Bluffs in Dana Point.

Prickitt was one of the original members of Laguna Beach Greenbelt, Inc. and worked to protect coastal wildlife, habitat and wilderness and to preserve a “greenbelt” of open space around Laguna Beach. Today, the Laguna Beach Greenbelt consists of over 22,000 acres. She also served as president of Saint Catherine of Siena Church Women’s Council in Laguna Beach and was responsible for the installation of the statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary on the church grounds, where it stands to this day bestowing blessings on all.

Prickitt was devoted to God. She loved all people and was the manifestation of love, joy,

peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness and compassion.

She will be remembered, honored and cherished at a vigil at O’Connor Mortuary in

Laguna Hills on May 2, 2017, from 7 to 9 p.m.; a mass at Saint Catherine of Siena

Church in Laguna Beach on May 3, 2017, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; and a funeral service at

Ascension Cemetery in Lake Forest on May 3, 2017, at 12:30 p.m.

Prickitt asked that a poem entitled “Renaissance” by her cousin Lois Lavers Rice be shared

with others at her passing.

Renaissance

I had eyes but I could not see. I had ears but I could not hear. I had a mind but I could not think.

I had the precious gift of life, but I did not live. I am old, but my life is new for I am reborn.

My eyes see the beauty of a perfectly created world. My ears hear the song of God. My mind is open to the unfolding of his scheme. No longer do I regret the past nor fear the future, for I am God’s child and I have come home. — Lois Lavers Rice