Methodists Get a New Leader

Pastor Lynn Munson steps into the pulpit as the new senior minister at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church in July. She comes to the 200-member congregation from Yorba Linda United Methodist Church.

She replaces Pastor Mandy Sloan McDow, who departs to lead the First United Methodist Church of Los Angeles, revamping the urban church through outreach ministry. Sloan McDow came to Laguna Beach in in July 2014 from Atlanta where she was minister at St. Mark United Methodist Church.

Born in Chicago and raised in Orange County, Munson received a Bachelor’s of Science in psychology from Vanguard University in Costa Mesa and a Master of Divinity at Claremont School of Theology. She has also completed course work to be a ministry coach. Munson recently move to Huntington Beach. She has three children, Josh, 31; Rex, 27; and Rachel, 25; and a fiancée, John.

“My ministry work has focused on revitalization ministries and new ministries,” Munson said. “I have served on the board of congregational development and currently serve on the district committee on ordained ministry for the United Methodist Church.”