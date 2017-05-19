Misplaced Values

Editor,

Only two of the 24 Orange County public school districts fell below the 92 to 94 percent “herd immunity” threshold required to prevent the spread of disease, according to the California Department of Public Health and OC Health Care Agency. They were Capistrano Unified, and Laguna Beach Unified, with Laguna Beach at the bottom, 86.5%. (“Law reduced low vaccination rates,” OC Register, May 16)

Laguna Beach is possessed with LGBT issues, beautification, arts and tourism, but the welfare of school children takes a back seat. How disgraceful and disreputable of Laguna Beach residents and leaders.

John Jaeger, Irvine