Modest Scale of Cs Reflect the Past

It is important to keep the contributing rating (C) system as the city revises the historic preservation ordinance because taking away their historic status would probably lead to the loss of a number of them, and the neighborhoods and the city would be the poorer for it.

These historic beach cottages contribute their charm and character to the town and are what makes Laguna, Laguna.

If Laguna wants to preserve the distinctive character of its neighborhoods the Cs must be preserved and our general plan policy requires it.

Most of our historic structures are beach cottages not unlike the cottages at Crystal Cove and are often not as substantial as the structures that are considered historic in other parts of the country. This means that they may be underappreciated by professionals trained elsewhere. However, in their modest scale, their homegrown character, and their simplicity they accurately reflect our past, and we value them.

It is important that our historic preservation ordinance recognizes C structures as historic resources.

Johanna Felder, Laguna Beach

The author is president of Village Laguna.