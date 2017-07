Guests of the Rooftop Lounge can now enjoy a lineup of margaritas on Monday, which include the Spicy Patron Margarita for $9, the Cadillac Patron Margarita at $10, and The Skinny Patron Margarita at $11.

The Rooftop Lounge is located at La Casa del Camino Hotel, 1289 S. Coast Highway.

For more: visit www.rooftoplagunabeach.com.