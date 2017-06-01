April 1932 – May 2017

Monique Daniel passed away Wednesday, May 17, at her home in Laguna Beach. Born on April 12, 1932, in Sherbrooke, Canada, Monique Metivier left home at age 16 to join the Shipstads and Johnson Ice Follies, and skated professionally for 15 years.

She first came to Laguna Beach in 1949 and instantly knew this was where she wanted to spend the rest of her life. In 1965 she met Frank, a Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton, and the two were married the following year.

Daniel joined the Laguna Beach Police Department in 2000 as a volunteer in the Citizens on Patrol (COP) program where she spent 15 years and logged over 4,700 volunteer hours. Daniel also volunteered at the Laguna Beach Assistance League in their EIP program where she rocked babies. Her passions were the police department and “rocking her babies”. Daniel was also a member of the Laguna Beach United Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Her love and zest for life richly influenced the lives of her friends and family especially her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Her infectious smile and distinctive laugh will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henri and Lucienne Metivier, by two brothers, Jacques (Glenda) and Jean-Yves Metivier. She is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Frank Daniel; son Chuck Daniel (Becky); and three sisters, Raymonde Chute (Paul), Yolande Breton (Germain), and Suzanne Giguere (Claude).

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 10, at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church, 21632 Wesley Dr.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial Care Hospice and Palliative Services, Laguna Hills, CA.