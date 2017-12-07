Montage Offers Holiday Feasts

On Christmas Eve from 5-10 p.m. and Christmas day from 4-9 p.m. The Studio Restaurant at Montage Laguna Beach will offer a five-course tasting menu as well as the customary a la carte menu.

Price is $170 for adults, $255 with wine pairings; $50 for children to 12 years, plus tax and gratuity. The Loft restaurant at Montage will offer a four-course feast Christmas Day from 3-9 p.m. The price is $125 for adults; $40 for children ages four to 12 years, plus tax and gratuity

A Christmas Day buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. includes champagne, photos and a special gift. The cost is $140 for adults; $45 for children and includes gratuity, but not tax.

For reservations, call 949 715-6420.