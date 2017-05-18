Moulin Serves Up Another Parisian Treat

By Christopher Trela & Catherine Del Casale | NB Indy

Chef-owner Laurent Vrignaud has added several seasonal offerings available exclusively in the Moulin Bistro he opened in his adopted hometown in Laguna Beach last year.

Vrignaud, who created Moulin out of his love for the Parisian cafe culture, says the new menu items are reminiscent of his childhood summers in Paris: hand-crafted ice cream desserts, elegantly served in a traditional coupe glaceé; a house-made Parisian hot dog; and fresh upgrades to the cafe’s made-to-order crepe and waffle station.

“Growing up in Paris, some of the most memorable moments of childhood summers were spent getting lost in the simple indulgence of a coupe glacée,” recalls Laurent. “These classic desserts are reflective of the cafe culture we embody at Moulin, providing our guests with yet another way to escape in a daydream to Paris.”

We sampled several Coupe Glacée classiques at Moulin last week, including a banana split, Poire Belle Helene (poached pear with vanilla ice cream, topped with chocolate sauce, whipped cream and almond tuiles), and Dame Blanche (vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce and roasted sliced almonds).

In addition to the classic coupes glacées, Moulin now offers a Parisian hot dog with house-made Toulouse sausage and Dijon mustard tucked into a warm, fresh-baked baguette.

Moulin is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. It’s a perfect spot to grab a bite, sit on the small patio, and watch the world go by as you dine, just like they do in Paris.

For more information, visit moulinbistro.com.