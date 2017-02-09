Murder Trial Postponed for May

Charlie Warner, Special to the Independent

Orange County Superior Court Judge Sheila Hanson agreed last week to postpone the murder trial of Michele Lynn Green until May at the request of her attorney.

Attorney Ronald MacGregor asked for the postponement to ensure that a psychologist and expert witness is free to testify. Green is on trial for the murder of longtime boyfriend Richard Begley; friends claim their troubled relationship was likely a factor in his death.

Green, who was in the court this past Thursday, Feb. 2, seemed anxious, often pulling aside MacGregor to whisper a nervous question in his ear. She was accompanied by a friend, who sat in the visitor’s gallery with Green before her case was called by Judge Hanson.

Begley died Feb. 21, 2015, found on a lawn on La Vida Drive in Laguna Niguel with a fatal abdominal stab wound. He and Green were Laguna Beach High School alumni, and had been together for two years. Both had been in previous marriages and Begley is survived by two adult children.

Friends say the couple’s relationship was troubled, with abuse from both sides.

Begley was a lobsterman and handyman, while Green was a first grade teacher in the Santa Ana Unified School District. Friends of Begley remember him having an affectionate, big personality.

A week after her arrest, Green posted $1 million bail on Feb. 27, 2015. She pleaded not guilty on March 10, 2015. If convicted, Green will face a sentence of 26 years to life in prison.

Green’s attorney told the court he intends to seek the testimony of expert witness Dr. Veronica Thomas of Woodland Hills. She is certified in couples therapy and relationship issues, according to her website. When asked about Thomas, the prosecution declined to comment.

Last October, the proceedings were postponed, as a witness was unavailable to testify until and after February 2, 2017, MacGregor told the court. Deputy District Attorney Eric Scarborough recently replaced Deputy District Attorney Michael Murray on the case.

The trial is currently scheduled for May 15 at the Central Justice Center at Orange County Superior Court.