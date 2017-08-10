Museum Seeks its Own History in Images

Editor,

Next year we’ll celebrate the 100-year history of Laguna Art Museum, which began with the founding of the Laguna Beach Art Association in 1918. One of the ways we’ll mark the occasion is by publishing a book of photographs and ephemera telling the LAM/LBAA story. With a little help from our friends at the Laguna Beach Historical Society, among others, we have already searched the main local history collections. Now we are wondering if there’s material that we don’t know about because it’s in private hands.

If any readers have interesting old photos of the museum (outside or inside), exhibitions or other events in our galleries, associated artists, directors, curators, etc., we’d be most grateful if they could let us know by e-mailing me at [email protected] or calling (949) 494-8971. Our greatest need is in the period from World War II to the 1980s.

Malcolm Warner, Laguna Beach

The author is the museum’s executive director.