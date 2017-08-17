Musical Discord in the District

By Amy Orr, Special to the Independent

The surprising resignation of jazz band teacher Matt Witek, just weeks before the start of the new school year, has some parents wondering whether district administrators truly value the music program.

After only one year in the part-time position, Witek informed school officials Aug. 9 that he would not return for the 2017-2018 school year. His proposal to teach an additional music section was rebuffed, according to an email he sent to parents of students in the high school jazz ensemble.

Former jazz teacher Roger Shew lost his battle with cancer in the summer of 2016; Witek took the reins last October, leading over 20 students in Thurston’s jazz club and 20 students in Laguna Beach High School’s jazz ensemble. Assistant Superintendent Leisa Winston said Witek “was offered the same teaching assignment that Roger Shew previously held; an after school club at TMS and one class period assignment at LBHS.”

Kathleen Fay, president of the Laguna Beach Band Boosters, said “the resignation of our LBUSD jazz music instructor, Matt Witek, represents a tremendous loss for both our local school students and the broader community of parents, residents, and patrons who support the performing arts in Laguna Beach. That loss, coupled with the recent resignation of Thurston’s music teacher, Jon Mann, means that our music program has taken a serious hit in terms of providing the kind of nurturing, thoughtful instruction and mentorships that have helped to support students and build up the music program in recent years.”

According to Winston, Eric Bloch is slated to fill Jon Mann’s position. Mann oversaw 138 students in TMS instrumental music classes last year. Jazz instruction is separate from instrumental music instruction, but Winston said that instrumental music class is a requirement for jazz students.

During the 2016-2017 school year, in the time slot prior to jazz ensemble, Witek volunteered to help LBHS students learn and rehearse music in a combo setting. Witek said he wanted to make combo instruction part of the formal curriculum. His letter to the board described combo rehearsal as a “pivotal element” to students’ musical education.

On June 15, Winston said Witek made a written request to be paid for this extra class period of jazz combo rehearsal and prep time; however, his June request came too late. She said the district could not add a new course in the 2017-2018 school year, but “he could have worked on developing a proposal for one for the following year,” she said.

According to Winston, the district offered Witek two $600 stipends for performance preparation. He was also told he could submit additional written requests for funds from the schools’ “flexible pool” stipends. After these clarifications, Witek signed his contract on July 12. He did not indicate any concerns, Winston said.

In his August 9 letter, Witek, who performs professionally as a jazz drummer, told parents that the district’s response did not meet his professional standards.

Witek, who was out of the country at the time of his resignation, chose not to respond to further questions.

Several LBHS parents expressed their unhappiness about the situation and praised Witek’s passion and skill as an instructor.

Some families worried about students’ emotional strain from the turnover in the music program. Alysia Stark’s son, Oliver Murray, spent his freshman year with Witek and his middle school years with Shew.

“Good music instructors become mentors to the kids, and the kids might as well be their own kids,” said Stark. “I am feeling truly heartbroken for all the music students right now.” She described losing Witek as a tragedy because “he had the insight to see what was lacking in the jazz program [and] spent his own free time putting that together.” Stark added, “if you had seen them play, you would know they were thriving.”

An LBHS graduate who studied music, Stark expressed her support for Witek’s combo proposal. She said, “in my opinion, you’re not really learning jazz, the way it exists in [the] real world, if you’re not including a combo as part of jazz education.”

Last week, Winston also wrote to concerned parents and stressed the district’s commitment to music education.

“We share in your disappointment with this situation,” Winston told families, “and we want to assure you that we will work with Dr. Allemann, the new LBHS principal, and the next teacher to continue to develop this exceptional program for our amazing student musicians.”