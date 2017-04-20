Myriad Ways to Mark Earth Day

Take Action at the Offshore Kelp Forest

The eighth annual Kelp Fest will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Beach, Saturday, April 22.

Supporters intend to take action by cleaning up the kelp forest offshore north of Main Beach at 1 p.m. “Hop on a board or kayak, snorkel, swim or scuba… and together let’s collect as much plastic and garbage as we can,” says local Rich German. “All mermaids and mermen are welcome.” Bring your own bag to collect trash, he advises.

Those staying onshore will see educational displays, arts and crafts, and live performances that acknowledge the role of kelp and Laguna’s Marine Protected Areas.

More kelpfest details at kelpfest.org

Celebrate Earth Day with Warriors

Join the Eco-Warrior Foundation for an Earth Day beach clean-up from 9 a.m. to noon at Aliso Beach Saturday, April 22.

“Help us by cleaning up our beaches and keeping them litter free,” foundation founder James Pribram says in an announcement.

“We will have waivers, bags and gloves for everyone and as a special thank you, Chronic Tacos will be providing tacos for all of our volunteers,” he said.

Take a Hike

Join Charlotte Masarik, leader of the Laguna Beach Walkers Hiking Group, at the Dilley Preserve parking lot in Laguna Canyon at 8 a.m. on Earth Day, April 22, for coffee and a walk to Barbara’s Lake.

Bring binoculars, sunscreen, a hat and wear sturdy shoes. Then proceed to City Hall to hear a forum on trees at 10 a.m. and grab some free milkweed seeds for planting, to provide food for the Monarch butterflies.

Correction: The leader of the Laguna Beach Walkers Hiking Group’s name was misspelled in the print edition. It is Charlotte Maserik. The Indy regrets the error.

Eat Organic on Earth Day

Whole Foods Market in Laguna Beach is celebrating Earth Day, April 22, with a one-day sale on organic produce.

Customers will receive $5 off any purchase of $25 or more of organic produce.