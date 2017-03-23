Native Americans Celebrate a Historic Site
The 11th annual Panhe, a daylong Native American gathering that celebrates protection and preservation, starts up at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 26 at the San Mateo campground on San Onofre State Beach. Panhe is the 9,000 year old historic village of the indigenous Acjachemen or Juaneño people and continues to be a sacred and ceremonial site.
The free event will feature Native American singers, dancers, a flute circle, basketry demonstrations, vendors and museum exhibits. For a complete event schedule, visit: www.SanOFoundation.org, or call 949-366-8599
Refugee Activist Describes Syria’s Plight
Shadi Martini, of the Multifaith Alliance for Syrian Refugees in New York, speaks about its behind the scenes work on Friday, March 24, as a guest of the Jewish Collaborative of Orange County.
The group meets for a Shabbat service led by Rabbi-Cantor Marcia Tilchin and cantorial soloist Jason Feddy at Mozambique restaurant, 1740 S. Coast Highway. Reservations are required only for dinner, $42 per person.
CHOC Follies Honor its Founder
Gloria Zigner, the founding executive producer of the musical comedy that raises funds for the Children’s Hospital of Orange County, will be honored for her dedication at this year’s show, “CHOC Around the Clock.”
Under her direction, more than 1,500 cast members have entertained people in 75 performances, netting over $8 million for the hospital.
Performances in the Robert B. Moore Theatre, on the campus of
Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, take place Thursday and Friday, March 30 and 31 at 8 p.m. and on Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are $75 and $50.
For more info: visit www.chocfollies.org.
Islam Tour Never Leaves Home
Local tour operator Bill Hoffman teamed up with social justice activist Dr. Geoffry White to offer an experience visiting two Orange County mosques and their representatives on a daylong excursion Saturday, May 6, for $75 per person.
“We invite anyone interested to join us as we meet, break bread with, and attempt to understand our Islamic neighbors,” the guides said.
Destinations include the Islamic Institute of Orange County in Anaheim and the Islamic Society of Orange County in Garden Grove, where a panel discussion will be held after exploring the mosque. Religious and community leaders will discuss the Muslim religion and its role in Orange County and invite questions from guests.
The tour departs from the Laguna Beach Unified School District parking lot at 550 Blumont St. For info: visit hoffytours.com or call 949-246-4548.
Grand Jury Finds No Evidence of Vote Tampering
The Orange County Grand Jury observed Registrar of Voter operations last November in the general election including Orange County’s implementation of the state’s new election law, which allowed casting of absentee mail ballots up to election day.
The Grand Jury found no evidence of organized voter fraud or vote interference, says their report.
The findings can be found at ocgrandjury.org.