Naturalist Seeks the Wild Things Here and Afar
Naturalist and author Allan Schoenherr discusses his work, “Wild and Beautiful: A Natural History of Open Spaces in Orange County” at the Laguna Canyon Conservancy dinner Monday, April 3.
The public is welcome to join the presentation by the local outdoorsman, who has photographed spectacular scenery in Greenland, Russia, both poles and the Caribbean. Bring your own copy or get one at the meeting at Tivoli Too! Restaurant, 777 Laguna Canyon Road.
No-host bar opens at 6 p.m. RSVP to 949-235-8277 by Saturday, April 1.
Paths to Wellness Start at the Library
The public is invited to a free symposium on mind and body interconnectedness at the Laguna Beach Public Library, 363 Glenneyre St., from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.
A panel presented by the Laguna chapter of the American Association of University Women will be moderated by Megan Lurie McCarver. It will also include four panelists experienced in yoga, meditation and wellness who will address questions. There will also be an opportunity to experience breathing exercises to reduce stress and to practice meditation for mindfulness.
Reserve a seat by contacting Lynn Weiser, [email protected].
Exchange Club Honors Police Personnel
The public is invited to attend the Laguna Beach Exchange Club police awards banquet Wednesday, April 12, where the service of sworn officers Cornelius Ashton and Rebecca White along with civilian police department employees Jenna Moore and Matt Meyer will be recognized, says a department statement.
Sponsors contributions would still be welcome for the 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. event at Seven Degrees, 777 Laguna Canyon Road, says organizer Sande St. John.
Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door. RSVP to 949 633-9429.
Grief Group Starts in April
Led by Rev. Jon Moore and Deborah Sakach, the Laguna Presbyterian Church offers its six-week grief group beginning Monday, April 17, at 4 p.m. to those grieving the loss of a loved one.
The material fee is $40; sign-up on line at:lagunapreschurch.org.
See the Latest Signs of the City
City staff and way finding sign consultant, Graphic Solutions, will present a design proposal for a citywide way finding signs to the Planning Commission on Wednesday, April 5, at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 505 Forest Ave.
The signs are intended to direct visitors and residents to destinations, amenities and features; reinforce community identity; enhance the visitor and resident experience; and improve traffic flow and safety, says planner Wendy Jung in a statement.
For more info, contact her at 949 497-0321.
Weyland’s Water Challenge Returns for Sixth Year
The Wyland Foundation for the sixth year asks Laguna Beach residents to pledge online to conserve water in the Annual National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation held every Earth Month, April 1-30.
The competition encourages cities across the nation to see who can be the most water wise. Winners in 2017 will get over $50,000 in eco-friendly prizes including a 2017 Toyota Prius Prime, water-saving home products, home improvement gift cards and more.