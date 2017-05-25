New Artist, Gallery Shows at Art Walk

Meet the featured artist, Steve Bernstein, at Cove Gallery, 1550 S. Coast Highway, on June 1 at a 6-9 p.m. Art Walk reception.

Bernstein’s work combines his two passions, photography and computers. While each of his pieces begins as a photograph, it is transformed into a work of art using an array of digital tools and techniques.

Bernstein joined the member-owned gallery last September.

Art of Travel Disembarks June 1

“The Art of Travel” month-long June exhibition opens at Laguna Beach City Hall with a free 5:30 p.m reception and best-in-show voting on First Thursdays Art Walk, June 1.

The show is part of the Art-To-Go collection, presented by The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts.

Visitors who cast votes will be invited to an awards reception July 9 on the Festival of Arts grounds. Ballots are available at Laguna Art Supply during the exhibition, and at the reception event.

Artist Aims to Capture Sunshine

Artist Cara Pabst Moran’s “Painting Sunshine” show opens Thursday, June 1, from 6-9 p.m. at The Signature Gallery, 220 Forest Ave.

Meet Moran, a contemporary impressionist, and see her latest collection of thick-textured oil paintings.

She is the daughter of artist and gallery owner Charles H. Pabst.