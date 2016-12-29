New Exhibitions Sprout in Spring

Three new spring exhibitions will open at the Laguna Art Museum on Feb. 19 and run through May 29.

“From Wendt to Thiebaud: Recent Gifts for the Permanent Collection,” is a selection of about 80 works of art that are recent gifts for the permanent collection, many of them displayed for the first time.

Over the past five years the museum has reaped the benefit of extraordinary generosity, adding museum-quality paintings, sculptures, photographs, drawings, and prints from all periods of the history of California art, says a museum statement.

“The Golden Decade: Photography at the California School of Fine Arts, 1945-55,” showcases 60 examples of the work of teachers and students active in midcentury. The students at the California School of Fine Arts in San Francisco studied under a faculty that included Ansel Adams, Minor White, Edward Weston, Imogen Cunningham, Dorothea Lange, and Lisette Model. Many of the students went on to distinguished photographic careers themselves. A book accompanies the exhibit.

“Stanton Macdonald-Wright: The Haiga Portfolio.” showcases the work of the American avant-garde artist who became fascinated by Japanese art following World War II. In 1966-67, he spent a period in Kyoto and worked with a master of traditional Japanese woodblock techniques, Clifton Karhu, to create a portfolio of 20 haiga, or illustrations to haiku poems.

Museum admission is $5-$7. More information and tickets available at: lagunaartmuseum.org.