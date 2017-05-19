New Law Infringes on Personal Liberties

The Nanny State now imposes a citywide smoking ban. And (Mayor Toni) Iseman wishes she could even invade our homes with her assault on personal liberties. Wasn’t she the clown who wanted to spay/neuter the poor sea lions that wash up on our beaches?

I propose another ban! No one with less than a three digit IQ may serve on the Council. Call it the Waters-Pelosi Amendment.

Just sayin’.

Matt Smith, Laguna Beach