Previous Story
New Law Infringes on Personal Liberties
Posted On 19 May 2017
The Nanny State now imposes a citywide smoking ban. And (Mayor Toni) Iseman wishes she could even invade our homes with her assault on personal liberties. Wasn’t she the clown who wanted to spay/neuter the poor sea lions that wash up on our beaches?
I propose another ban! No one with less than a three digit IQ may serve on the Council. Call it the Waters-Pelosi Amendment.
Just sayin’.
Matt Smith, Laguna Beach
One Comment
When is there a public comment on the Draconian Cigerette Ban As we are all being poisoned by Roundup Ready being sprayed all over our town, it’s in the Ocean in the air from leaf blowers, it in the water and our bodies, never hear a word about that, out of site out of mind.